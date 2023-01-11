 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recycle ag plastics in West Baraboo

Example of an acceptable bundled feed bags tied together with a twine from the Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department.

 SCLRAED

The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop-off event from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, West Baraboo.

Drop off silage bags, bunker covers and hoop film. Plastic baler twine will not be accepted but can be used to tie loose plastic into bundles. Bale wrap or net wrap/mesh and loose plastics are not accepted and should be landfilled. Accepted plastics must be as clean and as dry as possible.

Accepted plastics should be in recapture bags or tied into tight, manageable bundles with twine. Recapture bags are available at the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department office. Each Sauk County farm may receive up to five bags for free each year. Recapture bags can hold about 200 pounds of plastics.

Officials reminded residents that burning plastics is illegal in Wisconsin and a dangerous source of air pollution.

For more information, call Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/ag-plastics-recycling.

Farmers may have a dumpster placed on their farm for recycling of silage bags, grain bags, bunker covers and greenhouse film by calling Revolution Plastics at 844-490-7873 or email collections@revolutioncompany.com. There is currently no charge to farms for the dumpster and standard dumpster collection service. For more information, contact Price Murphy at 608-851-0048 or visit revolutioncompany.com.

