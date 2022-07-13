Recycle ag plastics in West Baraboo

Recycle ag plastics in W. Baraboo

The Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop-off event from 10 a.m. to noon on July 20 at the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, West Baraboo.

Drop off silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags and hoop film. Plastic baler twine will not be accepted but can be used to tie plastic into bundles.

Bale netting/mesh and loose plastics will not be accepted. Accepted plastics must be as clean and dry.

Accepted plastics should be in recapture bags or tied into tight, manageable bundles. Recapture bags are available at the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department office. Each Sauk County farm may receive up to five bags for free each year. Recapture bags can hold about 200 pounds of plastics.

All plastic needs to be unloaded by hand and must be a manageable weight and size to unload.

For more information, call Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov, 608-355-4842 or visit go.wiscnews.com/AgRecycling.

Farmers may have a dumpster placed on the farm for recycling of silage bags, grain bags, bunker covers, greenhouse film, and drip tape by calling Price Murphy, Revolution Plastics, at 608-851-0048 or visit revolutioncompany.com.