 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recycle ag plastics in West Baraboo

  • 0
Recycle ag plastics in West Baraboo

Example of an acceptable bundled feed bags tied together with a twine from the Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department.

 Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department

The Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop-off event from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, West Baraboo.

Drop off silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags and hoop film. Plastic baler twine will not be accepted but can be used to tie loose plastic into bundles.

Bale netting/mesh and loose plastics will not be accepted. Accepted plastics must be as clean and dry as possible.

Accepted plastics should be in recapture bags or tied into tight, manageable bundles. Recapture bags are available at the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department office. Each Sauk County farm may receive up to five bags for free each year. Recapture bags can hold about 200 pounds of plastics.

All plastic needs to be unloaded by hand and must be a manageable weight and size to unload.

People are also reading…

For more information, call Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov, 608-355-4842 or visit go.wiscnews.com/AgRecycling

Farmers may have a dumpster placed on the farm for recycling of silage bags, grain bags, bunker covers, greenhouse film, and drip tape by calling Price Murphy, Revolution Plastics, at 608-851-0048 or visit revolutioncompany.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Sharmaine

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Sharmaine

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all …

PETS OF WEEK: Elmo and Suki

PETS OF WEEK: Elmo and Suki

Elmo is a 7-1/2-year-old hound mix surrendered because his owner moved and left him behind. He is a super friendly and outgoing dog. He loves …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News