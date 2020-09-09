Recycle ag plastics in West Baraboo

The Sauk County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop off event from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 at the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, Baraboo.

Drop off silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags and hoop film. Plastic feed bags and hoop film must be kept separate from other plastics. Baler netting/mesh will not be accepted. Loose plastics are no longer accepted. The plastics must be clean and dry. Plastic baler twine will not be accepted but can be used to tie loose plastic into bundles.