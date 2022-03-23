Recycle items at landfill

C.R.A.M. Recycling Members from the towns of Clearfield, Lisbon, Orange, Germantown, Cutler, Fountain, Lemonweir, Marion, Lindina and Plymouth may take recyclable materials to the Juneau County Landfill, W7611 Ceylon Road, New Lisbon, for proper disposal. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.