Recycle items at landfill

C.R.A.M. Recycling Members from the towns of Clearfield, Lisbon, Orange, Germantown, Cutler, Fountain, Lemonweir, Marion, Lindina and Plymouth may take recyclable materials to the Juneau County Landfill, W7611 Ceylon Road, New Lisbon, for proper disposal. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Approved items include cleaned glass, corrugated cardboard, aluminum cans, siding in metal pile, paper, magazines, plastic - milk, soda, soap bottles with recycle triangle, and tin cans. Items may be co-mingled.
These items may be dropped at areas near the office: batteries, crankcase oil, anti-freeze, microwaves, metal or aluminum roofing, scrap metal, compost - grass clippings, leaves, household.
Prohibited items include liquids, hazardous waste, friable asbestos, ammunition, explosives, medical and radioactive waste, brush/tree branches, and dead animal carcasses.
For more information, call 608-562-5233.