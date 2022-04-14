Recycler fundraiser benefits animals

Alter Metal Recycling hosts a fundraising event to benefit the Columbia County Humane Society in April. Any individual or business can participate by bringing scrap metal for recycling to any Alter location and donating the proceeds to the CCHS fundraising account. Proceeds from the community’s scrap donations to the account will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Alter. The account will remain available to receive scrap donations even after the matching fund campaign is complete.
Alter Metal Recycling, 300 E. Mullet St., Portage, is open to receive ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information, call Amanda at Alter, 608-742-2144 or the CCHS at 608-742-3666.