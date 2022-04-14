 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recycler fundraiser benefits animals

  • 0

Alter Metal Recycling hosts a fundraising event to benefit the Columbia County Humane Society in April. Any individual or business can participate by bringing scrap metal for recycling to any Alter location and donating the proceeds to the CCHS fundraising account. Proceeds from the community’s scrap donations to the account will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Alter. The account will remain available to receive scrap donations even after the matching fund campaign is complete.

Alter Metal Recycling, 300 E. Mullet St., Portage, is open to receive ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, call Amanda at Alter, 608-742-2144 or the CCHS at 608-742-3666.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$15K donated to PAVE

$15K donated to PAVE

Beaver Dam-based Northwestern Mutual wealth management advisor, Debra Smith, was named one of the company’s 2022 Community Service Award winne…

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News