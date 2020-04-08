Red Cross Blood drive is still on

The Red Cross Blood Drive will still be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 at the VFW Post 7694, 700 VFW, Prairie du Sac. Now more than ever donations are needed as many drives around the state have been cancelled due to the virus. Precautions will be taken the day of the blood drive. Each person that comes to donate will have their temperature taken upon arrival. Anyone with a temperature of 99.5 or higher will be turned away. Donor tables and chairs will be set 6 feet apart. Food will not be served as in the past but snacks and drinks will be available. If you have any symptoms of illness the day of the blood drive, stay home.