Red Kettle Campaign results in $560K donation

Shoppers at Festival Foods’ 33 stores throughout Wisconsin gave more than $560,000 to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in 2020. While the majority of contributions were made at kettles, our stores saw a substantial increase in donations at checkouts – as additions to grocery totals.
Total Salvation Army giving at checkouts in 2020 was $78,000, nearly double the $42,000 raised at checkouts in 2019.
One hundred percent of donations added at the checkout and at the Red Kettles are passed along to the Salvation Army.
For more information, visit festfoods.com/about/community-involvement.