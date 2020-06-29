× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Redbud Players to host virtual theater camp

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Redbud Players will move its annual kids theater camp online this summer.

Students who will be entering grades 1-10 in the fall may join in the virtual camp, which will include fun, interactive, age-appropriate lessons on topics such as “Becoming a Character” and “Delivering a Monologue.”

The camp will be held via Zoom from 1:30-2:15 p.m. for ages 6-10 and from 2:30-3:15 p.m. for ages 11-15 from July 27-31.

Cost is $30 for families with one child participating, $50 for families with two children participating, and $70 for families with three or more children participating, and includes a drama kit/goody bag for each student. Discounts available to families in need.

The director will be Cori Elder, a member of Redbud Players and the owner of All About the Drama, a local organization that offers drama camps, classes, parties, and private lessons for children.

To register, complete the form at facebook.com/columbusredbudplayers, then mail it with the fee by July 20 to Redbud Players Inc., P.O. Box 103, Columbus, WI 53925.

For more information, email the director at corissaleigh@live.com.