Reddeman graduates basic training

Cadet Megan Reddeman of Poynette, entered West Point on June 28, and completed the six-week Cadet Basic Training at the U. S. Military Academy at West Point.

The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship and nuclear, biological, and chemical training.

She began classes Aug. 16 and the curriculum offers 36 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a bachelor of science degree.

She graduated from Poynette High School and plans to graduate from West Point in 2025, commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

