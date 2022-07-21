 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reddy named MEC president, CEO

MAYVILLE — Mayville Engineering Company has appointed Jagadeesh “Jag” Reddy as president and chief executive officer and as a director of the company, effective July 19.

Timothy Christen has been appointed to the role of non-executive Chair of the Board, effective July 19. Christen has been a member of the MEC Board of Directors since June 2016, and currently serves on the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Since 2018, Reddy was a member of the senior leadership team at W.R. Grace, most recently serving as the head of its Strategy and Growth function, as well as the managing director of its Advanced Refining Technologies hydroprocessing joint venture with Chevron. Before joining W.R. Grace, Reddy served as vice president and general manager, Water Technologies Strategic Business Unit, and vice president, Corporate Strategy at Pentair PLC. Previously, Reddy held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at ITT Corporation and its spin-off, Xylem Inc. and held product management and mergers and acquisitions roles at Danaher Corporation and United Technologies. He started his career in manufacturing operations at Denso Corporation.

Reddy earned a master of business administration in finance and strategy from the Kellogg School of Management and a master’s in engineering management from the McCormick School of Engineering, both at Northwestern University. He also holds a master’s in industrial engineering from the University of Tennessee and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Sri Venkateswara University in India.

To facilitate a smooth leadership transition, retired chairman, president and CEO, Bob Kamphuis, will remain in a consultative capacity through Sept. 30.

For more information, please visit mecinc.com.

