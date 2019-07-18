Reed awarded $1,000 Valedictorian Scholarship

Jon Crawford and Crawford Oil and Propane awarded a $1,000 Valedictorian Scholarship from the Fueling For Success Scholarship Program to Emily Reed on July 16. She is the 2019 valedictorian for Rio High School and will attend St. Norbert College in the fall, majoring in psychology and neuroscience with an emphasis on pre-med.
