Reedikulus Day returns to Reedsburg

Downtown Reedsburg will host its annual Reedikulus Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 with sidewalk sales and more than 30 vendors offering baby gifts, woodcrafts, lawn games, Scentsy candles, CBD products, jewelry, wreaths, decorative wood items, succulents, local authors promoting their books, baked goods, and more.

Viking Village Foods will hold the 36th annual Airplane Ball Drop for children, ages 11 and younger, at 10 a.m. July 30 and 10:30 a.m. July 31. The Viking Cookout Stand will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and an Outdoor Produce Tent will be set up from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.