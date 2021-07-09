Reedsbur Vet Fest registration open

Reedsburg Vet Fest will hold its 12th annual Half Marathon, 5K Run/Walk, 1-Mile Walk, and Kids Fun Run Saturday, Sept. 18 at Nishan Park by the Lions and Jaycees building.

The Kids Fun Run, for kids age 11 and younger, starts at 9 a.m., with the Half Marathon starting at 9:03 a.m., the 5K Run at 9:30 a.m., and the 5K and 1-Mile walkers start at 9:35 a.m.

Registration is available at reedsburgvetfest.com for a mail in form or runsignup.com. Fees increase on Aug. 13 and on the day of the race. See registration from for costs for each race. Participants who preregister by Sept. 3 will be guaranteed a long sleeve T-shirt on race day. T-shirts provided to late registrants while supplies last. Registration on race day will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Reedsburg Area Veteran’s organizations, Badger Honor Flight, and for a local high school scholarship.

Volunteers, donations and/or sponsorships from area businesses are needed; email vetfestrun@gmail.com or visit reedsburgvetfest.com.