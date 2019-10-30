A cardiopulmonary resuscitation class will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Reedsburg Area Ambulance, 230 Railroad St., Reedsburg. The American Heart Association Basic Life Support course is designed for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills. The cost is $50 which does not include the book.
The class will teach high quality CPR for adults, children, and infants; the AHA Chain of survival; how to use an Automated External Defibrillator, AED; effective ventilations using a barrier device; multi-rescuer resuscitation; relief of foreign-body airway obstruction for adults and infants. The registration deadline is Nov. 11. To purchase the book, visit bit.ly/2k4wt2l.
For more information and registration, call 608-524-3074 ext. 4.
