This year the American Legion and Auxiliary turn 100 years old. Reedsburg's Post 350 and La Valle's Post 242 will celebrate from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Fusch Center, 2090 Ridgeview Dr., Reedsburg. The first hour is entertainment followed by speakers, door prizes and refreshments.
For more information, call 704-351-4670.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)