This year the American Legion and Auxiliary turn 100 years old. Reedsburg's Post 350 and La Valle's Post 242 will celebrate from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Fusch Center, 2090 Ridgeview Dr., Reedsburg. The first hour is entertainment followed by speakers, door prizes and refreshments.

For more information, call 704-351-4670.

