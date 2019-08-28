{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsburg and La Valle American Legions celebrated Centennial Day

On Aug. 11 the Reedsburg and La Valle American Legion Posts and their Auxiliaries celebrated the National Centennial of the American Legion at the Fusch Center. The two Posts were honored to be able to come together for this special event in the history of their organization.

 REEDSBURG AMERICAN LEGION/Contributed
