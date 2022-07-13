 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reedsburg approved for government program

The city of Reedsburg recently became the 75th community in Wisconsin to be awarded status in the Certified Local Government Program, “a voluntary partnership between local governments, the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office, and the National Park Service to identify historically important places, assist in their conservation, and promote their contributions to local history and identity.” The Reedsburg Historic Preservation Commission and city staff will administer the program.

The city is now eligible for grant funding to conduct surveys for historically important places. The last survey was completed in 1983 so a new one is considered long overdue. Eligible grant funding can also be used for nominations of historic places, assistance and development of design guidelines, and development of educational programs for local history. Additional benefits include economic development tax credits, enhancement of local identity, access to SHPO expertise, and review of National Register nominations.

