Reedsburg Area High School fall art exhibit

Reedsburg ArtsLink will feature the art work of Reedsburg Area High School students in a juried exhibit at the Woolen Mill Gallery, 28 E. Main St., Reedsburg The exhibit will include 2D and 3D work submitted by students at any high school grade level. The top 10 student artists will be recognized with the top three student artists earning cash awards. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. The public can also attend a closing reception from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23. Light refreshments will be served.
Reedsburg ArtsLink is a non-profit organization using the arts as a platform to build community. ArtsLink hosts two Reedsburg Area High School Public Art Exhibits each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. Reedsburg ArtsLink’s Youth Arts Programming is supported in part by the Reedsburg Area United Fund and individual donors.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, visit reedsburgartslink.org/.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)