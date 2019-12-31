Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center continues construction
0 comments

Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center continues construction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center continues construction

The Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center received approval from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at the end of November to convert half of the Skilled Nursing Facility beds to Community Based Residential Facility beds. The CBRF will be a home-like setting for people who are in between our Residential Care Apartment Complex assisted living and SNF levels of care. In order to offer this level of care, there is some construction that needs to occur.

 CHRIS WEIHING/Contributed

Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center continues construction

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News