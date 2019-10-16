{{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg ArtsLink will hold a free, informal listening session from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the office, 129 E. Main St., Reedsburg.

This meeting is open to anyone who is interested in exploring ideas about nurturing creativity, and creative connections within our community, and in networking with others who share this value. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 608-393-2795, or email reedsburgartslink@gmail.com.

