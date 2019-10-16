Reedsburg ArtsLink will hold a free, informal listening session from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the office, 129 E. Main St., Reedsburg.
This meeting is open to anyone who is interested in exploring ideas about nurturing creativity, and creative connections within our community, and in networking with others who share this value. Light refreshments will be served.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call 608-393-2795, or email reedsburgartslink@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)