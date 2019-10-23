The annual Reedsburg community tree lighting returns at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at City Park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg. The committee has a limited quantity of 250 commemorative ornaments available for sale featuring “South School” on one side and “Community Tree Lighting 2019” on the opposite side. Ornaments will go on sale for $10 each Monday, Nov. 4 at Reedsburg’s City Hall until sold out. All proceeds from the sale of the ornaments will be given to Reedsburg Area School District art teachers for materials to create ornaments for next year’s tree lighting. Hot Chocolate and Christmas cookies available.
The Reedsburg Area Community Choir will perform holiday music during this year’s event. A representative will be selected by a drawing from each of the five boxes provided, to assist Santa, Mrs. Clause, and Mayor Dave Estes to light the trees. Santa will have a surprise for each of those selected to help light the trees.
Organizations will be able to set up in the covered area in the center of City Park. To schedule a group or choir, call 608-495-9046.
