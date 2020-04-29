Reedsburg FFA donates milk to local families

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Reedsburg FFA is purchasing and giving away 150 gallons of milk for three weeks on Mondays during the district’s standard food service distribution time.

Milk will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis from 11:30 a.m. until milk is gone May 4 at two of the district’s grab-and-go meal pick-up sites, the Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg, and Pineview Elementary School, 1121 Eighth St., Reedsburg. There is a limit of one gallon per family per week to try to spread it out to more families in need.