Reedsburg FFA donates milk to local families
The first day of milk distribution was a success thanks to Mr. Casey at Pineview Elementary School for handing out 150 gallons of milk to School District of Reedsburg families.

 MATT TERRY/Contributed

The Reedsburg FFA is purchasing and giving away 150 gallons of milk for three weeks on Mondays during the district’s standard food service distribution time.

Milk will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis from 11:30 a.m. until milk is gone May 4 at two of the district’s grab-and-go meal pick-up sites, the Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg, and Pineview Elementary School, 1121 Eighth St., Reedsburg. There is a limit of one gallon per family per week to try to spread it out to more families in need.

The program may be extended beyond three weeks on Mondays if any group is willing to assist financially.

Concerned about COVID-19?

