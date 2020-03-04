Reedsburg flying club explores options for second plane

The Reedsburg Area Flying Club is exploring options for the purchase of a second airplane, focusing on the light sport pilot category. The Flying Club, the first headquartered at the Reedsburg Municipal Airport, has rapidly grown to more than 18 members in the first year of operations. They are working to fill a gap in the underserved Sport Pilot market and acquire their own light sport aircraft by mid-year and to provide training for the FAA Sport Pilot license.

The Flying Club in Reedsburg has been evaluating the LSA market and will hold their first meeting of the light sport group from 9 a.m. to noon March 7 at the Reedsburg Municipal Airport, 1720 E. Main St., Reedsburg, during the AOPA and RAFC sponsored Rusty Pilot’s Seminar. Anyone interested in learning to fly may attend the Rusty Pilot’s seminar and get questions answered by aviation experts and certified flight instructors who will be in attendance. The Club is currently accepting applications for new members at the Reedsburg Airport.