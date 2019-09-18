Reedsburg Food Pantry celebrates volunteers with years of service

On Sept. 11 the Reedsburg Food Pantry was held with volunteers serving many years. Pictured, from front left, are Bess Little, 10 years; middle row, Sandy Hein, five years; Georgiann Benares, one year; Barb Farrar, 14 years; Dan Roswell, 12 years; Ann Seamonson, 10 years; back row, Joe Jnserra, one year. The Food Pantry serves the Reedsburg and Weston area School Districts. For donations, call 608-768-3604 or 608-393-4506.
