Reedsburg has three $100K lottery winners within a year

Reedsburg with a population of just under 10,000, has had three $100,000 All or Nothing Lotto game winners since May 2019. Viking Village Inc., with Viking Express Mart and Viking Village Foods, sold the three top prize-winning tickets.
• June 6 draw: Jesus Ruiz Rangel of Reedsburg won $100,000 by matching 11 of 11 numbers. Viking Village Foods, 150 Viking Drive, sold the ticket.
• Jan. 27 draw: Andrew Sikorski of Reedsburg won $100,000 by matching 0 of 11 numbers. Viking Express Mart, 10 Viking Drive, sold the ticket.
• May 14, 2019 draw: Dianne Owen of Reedsburg won $100,000 by match 0 of 11 numbers. Viking Village Foods, 150 Viking Drive, sold the ticket.
Retailers receive a $2,000 incentive for selling a winning $100,000 All or Nothing ticket.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!