Reedsburg helps supply up to 30K face shields daily

Sound Devices, LLC and VARC, Inc. have teamed up to produce more than 30,000 face shields daily in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, addressing an abrupt need for Personal Protective Equipment items for doctors, nurses, and others on the front lines combating the virus. Other companies assisting in this effort include Columbia ParCar, Cellox, and Hankscraft AJS.

While the manufacturing of face shields plays a direct role in protecting health care workers and other professions on the front lines, this production endeavor simultaneously keeps local line workers employed. About 100 workers in the Reedsburg area are working daily to bring in supply, assemble the FS-1 shields, and ship them. Nearly a quarter-million shields have already been sent throughout Wisconsin and to the rest of the United States.