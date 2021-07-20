Reedsburg hosts Party In The Park

Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg Organization will host the Party In The Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31 at City Park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg.

Party In The Park Antique, Vintage & Upcycled Flea Market debuted in 2016 and is now celebrating 5 years with more than 50 vendors selling antiques and vintage finds including primitives, advertising, jewelry, furniture, pottery, glassware, tools, and more.

There will be DJ-provided music, homemade ice cream and baked goods, candy and jams, and a Food Court.

For more information, call Antiques On Main at 608-524-0000 or email antiquesonmain223@frontier.com.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the Reedsburg City RACA Building at 1411 Viking Drive.