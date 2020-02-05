Reedsburg K-9 team sells t-shirts for K-9 fund

The Reedsburg K-9 team is selling t-shirts, youth and adult sizes. Shirt sizes for youth are small-large while adult sizes range from small-3xl, while supplies last. Shirts are $20 and are available for purchase 24 hours a day at the Reedsburg Police Department, 200 S. Park St., Reedsburg. Money raised will go to the K-9 fund which helps cover the cost of items used for K-9 Xena, training equipment, grooming supplies, and kennel accessories. The shirt designs were created by two local high school students.