Reedsburg Knights of Columbus breakfast sets date for Oct. 13

The October Reedsburg Knights of Columbus breakfast will be held from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 13 at Sacred Heart School, 545 N. Oak St., Reedsburg. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sliced ham, scrambled eggs, pancakes, hash brown potatoes, donuts, mixed fruit, and beverages. This is a free-will donation event. Proceeds go to support a number of Reedsburg Knights of Columbus area activities. Pictured serving Breakfast during the 2018 Reedsburg Knights of Columbus October fund raising breakfast are Karl Berna, left, and Brock Pelton, right.
