Reedsburg library hosts 3 authors on July 25

Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., will host an “Author Spotlight Event” at 6 p.m. July 25 in the library’s Community Room. Local authors include memoirist Carolyn Dallman, cozy mystery author Joy Ann Ribar, and inspirational writer Jaime Jo Wright.

Wright, a Baraboo area writer, is one of Bethany House Publishers’ premier authors and has completed nine novels since 2017. Her most recent, “The Vanishing at Castle Moreau,” is due to be published in April 2023. According to her website, Wright “loves to read –and write– fiction with elements of mystery, faith and romance.” Many books also have historical inspiration. The setting of “The Haunting at Bonaventure Circus,” is based on the original plan for the Ringling Brothers Circus grounds in Baraboo.

Ribar is the Wisconsin author of the Deep Lakes Cozy Mystery Series set in a fictional tourist haven in central Wisconsin. In the first title, “Deep Dark Secrets,” Francine Champagne, owner of a combination bakery and wine lounge, investigates the death of a local pastor whose body was found inside a fishing shanty. Frankie continues her successful sleuthing in “Deep Bitter Roots,” and “Deep Green Envy.” In crafting the series, Ribar draws on her experience as a writer and educator, and her love of her home state.

Dallman is inspired by her childhood in Sauk County. Her book “North Freedom” published in April 2022, is a “collection of over 60 interrelated, nonfiction stories blending a variety of characters, activities, and events” set in the village of North Freedom and on her family’s farm. More than 50 photographs complement the stories and will be a delight to memoir and local history enthusiasts. Dallman’s life writing has also appeared in “The Wisconsin Magazine of History.”

Each writer in the one hour session will have 20 minutes to introduce herself and her work. Time will be allotted to ask questions of the authors, and Wright and Ribar will have copies of their books available for sale. Dallman’s book may be acquired at the Village Booksmith in Baraboo or through the Sauk County Historical Society. All authors will autograph their books. There is no registration required for this program.

