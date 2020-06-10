Reedsburg Lions Club awards scholarships
Reedsburg Lions Club awards scholarships

The Reedsburg Lions Club awarded $1,000 scholarships to 2020 Reedsburg Area High School graduates, Anna Anderson, Ciara Grundahl, Kailey Thompson, and Lauren VanMeeteren. These scholarship recipients were selected based on scholarship, character and financial need.

The Reedsburg Lions Club has a history of supporting the youth of the community. Over the last 15 years, the Lions Club has awarded $53K in scholarships to Reedsburg Area High School Graduates. These scholarships are only possible with the community’s financial support of fundraisers, primarily the Lion Burger sales typically at Butterfest and Hunters Night Out.

Anna Anderson

Anderson
Ciara Grundahl

Grundahl
Kailey Thompson

Thompson
Lauren VanMeeteren

VanMeeteren
