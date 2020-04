The Reedsburg Lions Club is now accepting donations through April 17 for the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry. The club will match the first $1,000 of donations we receive so that the pantry can purchase much-needed food. For check donations, mail them to the Reedsburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 262, Reedsburg WI 53959. All donor names and donation amounts will be kept confidential.