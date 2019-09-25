The Reedsburg Lions Club is hosting its first annual Peace Poster Contest sponsored by Lions Club International. The contest started Sept. 23 and ends Oct. 11. Judging will be the week of Oct. 14 with winners named on Oct. 21.
“Journey of Peace” is the theme of the 2019-2020 Peace Poster Contest. This art contest in schools and youth groups members between the ages of 11-13. Creating peace posters gives children everywhere in the world a chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity without words.
More than 200 entries are expected from Sacred Heart Catholic School, 545 N. Oak St., Reedsburg; Saint Peter’s Lutheran School, 345 n. Pine St., Reedsburg; and Webb Middle school, 707 N. Webb Ave., Reedsburg. The winner will advance to the Lions South West Wisconsin District 27-D2 competition held in December. A limited amount of Peace Poster will be displayed the week of Oct. 28 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St.
For more information, call 608-790-6053, or 608-415-1073, or email shypm154@gmail.com, or philrachpeterson@gmail.com.
