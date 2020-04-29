Reedsburg Memorial Day services cancelled
The most recent update from the CDC and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers regarding COVID-19, the recommendation is to continue social distancing by staying home, or being in groups of 10 people or less. In keeping with these guidelines, the local Veteran Organizations has cancelled Memorial Day services in Reedsburg. Reedsburg area residents are encouraged to fly the American flag on Memorial Day, May 25, to remember American Veterans.

