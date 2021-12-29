Reedsburg offers public open house

The city of Reedsburg will host a public open house for the 2042 Comprehensive Plan Interactive from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert Ave.,
Public opinions on a variety of items related to updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan will be collected during interaction with staff and consultants on topics that can shape the future planning of the city. Interact with visual preference surveys and drawing on maps for future land use in the community, recreation, housing, economic development, the downtown, transportation, and more.