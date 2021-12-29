 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reedsburg offers public open house
0 Comments

Reedsburg offers public open house

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Reedsburg will host a public open house for the 2042 Comprehensive Plan Interactive from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert Ave.,

Public opinions on a variety of items related to updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan will be collected during interaction with staff and consultants on topics that can shape the future planning of the city. Interact with visual preference surveys and drawing on maps for future land use in the community, recreation, housing, economic development, the downtown, transportation, and more.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News