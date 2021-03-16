Reedsburg offers tree sale program

The Reedsburg Parks & Recreation Department will offer a spring community tree program to celebrate Arbor day and Reedsburg’s status as a ”Tree City USA.” Trees will be offered to the public at a reduced rate to encourage tree planting within the city limits. Limit of four trees per household.

Supplies are very limited and trees will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Species offered include autumn blaze maple, Redmond linden, red oak, royal red maple and patriot elm. All trees are bare root and property owners are responsible for planting their own trees. There will be no refund or replacement for trees that don’t live. Cost is $25 per tree due at time of ordering. Trees can be ordered and paid for at Reedsburg City Hall, 134 S. Locust St. Cash or check will be accepted and should be made out to the city of Reedsburg. Deadline to order is April 21 and trees will be delivered on April 22 or 23. For more information, call Matt Scott, director at 608-524-2600.