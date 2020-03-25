Reedsburg pharmacies offer pick-up/delivery options

Reedsburg Area Medical Center Community Pharmacy, located inside RAMC Physicians Group, is now offering curbside pick-up. Curbside pick-up is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. To request curbside pick-up, call 608-524-6177.

RAMC Community and Viking Pharmacies now offer complimentary prescription deliveries Monday–Friday within the Reedsburg city limits. If a prescription/refill is received by 10 a.m., delivery will be that same day, otherwise expect delivery the following day. Deliveries are typically between 1–3 p.m. Viking Pharmacy hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday–Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. For deliveries, call 608-524-6868.