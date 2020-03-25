Reedsburg pharmacies offer pick-up/delivery options
0 comments

Reedsburg pharmacies offer pick-up/delivery options

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg Area Medical Center Community Pharmacy, located inside RAMC Physicians Group, is now offering curbside pick-up. Curbside pick-up is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. To request curbside pick-up, call 608-524-6177.

RAMC Community and Viking Pharmacies now offer complimentary prescription deliveries Monday–Friday within the Reedsburg city limits. If a prescription/refill is received by 10 a.m., delivery will be that same day, otherwise expect delivery the following day. Deliveries are typically between 1–3 p.m. Viking Pharmacy hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday–Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. For deliveries, call 608-524-6868.

For both curbside and home delivery services, secure credit card/debit payments are accepted prior to these services.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SCIL learns about placemaking
Community

SCIL learns about placemaking

The current Sauk County Institute of Leadership, SCIL, class met March 12 in Spring Green to discuss and learn about community development, ec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News