Reedsburg police earn accreditation (copy)

The Reedsburg Police Department earned accreditation from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, Inc. for demonstrating its commitment to law enforcement excellence by its compliance to a body of standards essential to the protection of the life, safety, and rights of the citizens it serves, and has exemplified the best professional practices in the conduct of its responsibilities on Jan. 11 for a period of three years.

