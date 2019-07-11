The city of Reedsburg Police and Fire Commission announced the promotion of Detective Jesse Spears to the rank of Sergeant, effective Aug. 4.
Spears has been with the Reedsburg Police Department since 2007. He has served as a Police Officer and Detective during his time with the department.
Spears will be assigned to the Detective Bureau in addition to receiving administrative duties. He was selected from a field of four qualified departmental candidates.
