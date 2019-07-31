Reedsburg proclaims Aug. 11 American Legion Centennial Day

On July 24, Reedsburg Mayor David Estes declared Aug. 11, to be “American Legion Centennial Day.” Pictured, from left, are William Mead, Commander of American Legion Post 350; Mayor Dave Estes signing the Proclamation; LaReta Dischler, President of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 350.
