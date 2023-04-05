Reedsburg Public Library

There’s lots to report on from Reedsburg Public Library this April, including an updated arrangement of sound recordings on library shelves, a celebration of National Poetry Month, and a new Puzzle Exchange.

For some time now visitors to the library have enjoyed piecing together a 500 or 1,000 piece puzzle on a table near the newspaper reading area. Now you can get a puzzle from the library to take home. There is no need to check these out, just take one home and return it when you are finished. We are gratefully accepting donations of puzzles in good condition, with all pieces present in the box, for this new collection.

In observance of National Poetry month, staff members have been collecting their favorite poems to share. Pick up a poem and familiarize yourself with authors ranging From Robert W. Service to E.E. Cummings. You may also want to check out a book from our poetry month display, or take a walk around town to locate the 20 poems featured in the Reedsburg ArtsLink project.

The Sauk County Historical Society has also assembled a display in the library’s front entry case, celebrating Baraboo’s “Circus City” status. “Schoenhut’s Humpty Dumpty Circus” was patented in 1903 by toymaker Albert Schoenhut, a Pennsylvania maker of wooden toys. The set on display was donated to the SCHS by a Portage resident in 1958, with additional pieces later contributed by Circus World Museum. The toys are a nostalgic peek of childhood from days gone by.

In terms of collections, catalog librarian Wendy Collins has been working on several projects to improve the arrangement of audiovisual items. Previously, nonfiction and fiction sound recordings were shelved strictly alphabetically by the author’s last name, making it difficult to find audio titles on a nonfiction topic, such as the Civil War, sports or biographies. Now, all nonfiction CDs or digital audio players have a Dewey Call number to keep titles on a particular subject together. These are now located at the beginning of the audio section, to the left of the front windows.

Users of RPL’s extensive DVD collection may have noticed a change in DVD packaging over the last few months. According to new cataloging rules issued by South Central Library System, DVDs in sets, or discs in a single season of a television series, will now be boxed together rather than individually. These new sets may be checked out for two weeks for the convenience of library customers.

As a reminder, the library will be closed on April 7 and 9.

For questions about any library program or service call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.