REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Assistant library director to retire at the end of year

For the past 24 years, assistant library director Kris Houtler has been the face of the Reedsburg Public Library. From walking children down Main Street in the Preschool Pumpkin Parade, to leading storytimes, to coordinating adult services programs, and acting as Friends of the Library liaison, she has done it all. At the end of the year she will retire, leaving her positive mark on the library and looking forward to personal time spent with family and friends.

Houtler, a native of Sauk Prairie, graduated from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and moved to Reedsburg from West Layfayette, Indiana, in 1997, with her husband and three children. When she accepted a job as assistant youth services librarian at Reedsburg Public Library, her penchant for librarianship became obvious. A few years later, the popular “Miss Kris” became head of the youth services department. In that role, she created the “Babygarten” program for infants ages 0-2, initiated Teen Time, created the summer Preschool Players program, and added an evening storytime to accommodate working parents.

In 2015, she accepted the position of assistant library director. In addition to working alongside library director Sue Ann Kucher in implementing long range plans and service policies, Houtler has been integral to the day to day operation of the library, and the promotion of its many services. Known for her ready smile and can-do attitude at the public service desk, she has helped a multitude of customers young and old, find just the right book, the right online reference source, and the way through a number of technology issues. She has been a “Go To” resource for customers with questions about the digital download of books and audio materials to various devices.

In her tenure as assistant director, she has coordinated and facilitated adult service programs, including the 2010 Cal Center visit of Michael Perry, Crafternoons, the Author Spotlight series, the library’s participation in the Dementia Friendly Initiative, and assisted the Friends in launching the Movie and a Meal program. Most recently, she spearheaded the new #MyRPL on the Go Outreach service where books are delivered monthly to care and residential facilities. She has been responsible for many of the library’s social media posts, and is the voice, as well as the face of the library, in her “Library News and Views” and “Book Report” spots with Tom Demmin on WRDB radio.

Characteristically, when asked what she will miss the most about the library, she remarks that it is definitely the people. And we, library staff and customers alike, will miss her. Director Sue Ann Kucher said, “In her years at the library, Kris has managed to touch and enrich the lives of people of all ages from baby to senior citizen with her compassion and her eagerness to serve the community, in whatever capacity, whatever her job title.” Be sure to stop in the library and wish “Miss Kris” best wishes as she begins this next chapter in her life.

As a reminder, the library will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1, 2023, for the holidays. For questions about any library program or service, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.