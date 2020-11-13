Reedsburg Public Library changes service model for staff and patron safety

Due to high rates of active COVID infections in Sauk County and surrounding areas, Reedsburg Public Library is changing to a limited service model. This change is an effort to provide a safer environment for library staff and the public by reducing contact and ensuring that we are able to properly disinfect spaces. Beginning Nov. 16, the library building will be closed to the public, except for the services listed below:

Curbside pickup

Patrons can self-schedule pick-up of available holds by using the Capira link on the library’s website, or contact the library at 608-768-7323 to request materials and schedule pick-up.

Computer use and business service by appointment

A limited number of computers are available in the library for one-hour appointments. Schedule an appointment to enter the library for printing, copying and faxing. Call 608-768-7323 for an appointment. All individuals entering the library must wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin at all times while in the library. Screening questions will be asked prior to entry.

Virtual library