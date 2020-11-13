Reedsburg Public Library changes service model for staff and patron safety

Due to high rates of active COVID infections in Sauk County and surrounding areas, Reedsburg Public Library is changing to a limited service model. This change is an effort to provide a safer environment for library staff and the public by reducing contact and ensuring that we are able to properly disinfect spaces. Beginning Nov. 16, the library building will be closed to the public, except for the services listed below:
Curbside pickup
Patrons can self-schedule pick-up of available holds by using the Capira link on the library’s website, or contact the library at 608-768-7323 to request materials and schedule pick-up.
Computer use and business service by appointment
A limited number of computers are available in the library for one-hour appointments. Schedule an appointment to enter the library for printing, copying and faxing. Call 608-768-7323 for an appointment. All individuals entering the library must wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin at all times while in the library. Screening questions will be asked prior to entry.
Virtual library
Online resources, book return and online programming are available 24/7. Scheduling of appointments and reference service by phone are available during our regular library hours. Wireless internet is available outside the library 24/7.
Returns
Returns may be made in the afterhours book drop on the Locust Street side of the building. Allow up to four days for items to be checked in. The lobby book drop is open for those coming to the library for an appointment or curbside pick-up. Fines have been temporarily suspended for all materials checked out at the library.
Library hours
The library will be staffed during regular hours, unless otherwise posted, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For questions or to schedule an appointment for listed services, call 608-768-7323.
