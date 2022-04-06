REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Eggcellent opportunities at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library

Visitors to the Reedsburg Public Library, and crafters especially, will be amazed by the gorgeous hand decorated eggs currently displayed in the glass case at the library’s entrance. The library is truly a place of inspiration for both artists and those who appreciate their works.

The meticulously decorated eggs are the collection of Stephanie Hasler and were made by her mother, local artist Lois Newcomb. The creation of the eggs began as a project for Newcomb’s Girl Scout troop and eventually became a business, with Newcomb producing as many as 700 decorated eggs per year. The work involved the careful emptying of egg shells and then the precise cutting and application of decorations with tiny scissors. For several years, the artist was commissioned to create eggs to be pictured in the Marshall Field’s Christmas catalog.

Artists of all types of media have found inspiration from, and at, the Reedsburg Public Library. To the left of the front entrance, visitors will find a beautiful applique quilt put together by volunteers in 1998, which depicts Reedsburg’s historic buildings. Just inside the inner doors is “The Wisconsin Writers Quilt,” a project of the Friends of the Reedsburg Library. Individual squares, or “books,” feature the signatures of prominent Wisconsin writers. Inside the library, the pastel drawings of Reedsburg’s historic artist Ethel Nott adorn the walls.

Next to the Wisconsin Writers Quilt, the library’s newest selection of books can be found, many of them how-to titles that will appeal to artists and crafters. Craft books are regularly purchased for the collection each month and run the gamut from origami to watercolor painting, jewelry work, ceramics, knitting, crocheting and quilting. These books can be found in the Dewey call number area 730 through 750 in both the new book section and the regular stacks. The library also subscribes to a number of magazines for crafters, including “Artists Magazine,” “Do It Yourself,” ”For the Love of Quilting,” and “McCall’s Quilting.” These magazines may be checked out for two weeks.

Crafters may note that Reedsburg Public Library also owns three Janome sewing machines which can be checked out free of charge for two weeks. Area sewers have found this collection quite useful for hosting a class, or teaching grandchildren how to sew. The library’s AccuCut die cut machine with a collection of more than 70 dies, can be used in the library. Library staff may order additional dies for library users from other sites in the South Central Library System.

Find your inspiration at the library. For questions about any library service or program call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.