Reedsburg Public Library has a full agenda of activities and events for March including an “Equalitea” movie, the annual Friends Pi(e) Day Sale, and continued programming for youth and adults.

On March 6, at 1 p.m. assistant library director Caitlin Opatik will host an “Equalitea” in the library’s Community Room in honor of Women’s History Month. The event will feature the 2015 British film “Suffragette” about the efforts of suffragettes in England to secure the vote, and in true British fashion, will be paired with tea and scones. The film stars Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter, and Meryl Streep. “As a student of Women’s Studies, I am always interested in celebrating the efforts of those who worked to achieve equal rights for women, wherever that may have occurred,” said Opatik. There is no registration or fee required to attend this program. The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library will continue their monthly movie event in April.

On March 14, the popular Friends of the Library fundraiser, Pi(e) Day, celebrating the mathematical constant Pi (3.14), and also the delicious dessert, returns to the library’s Community Room. The sale begins at 9.a.m. If you would like to bake a pie for the sale, donations will be taken from 4-6 p.m. on March 13, and starting at 7:30 a.m. on March 14. Pie plates will not be returned, so pick one up at the library prior to your baking. All manner of pie will be represented from cream and fruit pies, to savory pies and quiches.

Youth services spring programming begins on March 20 and runs through May 5. Themes for the spring session are connected to the popular book “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin. Babygarten for babies age 0 to 24 months will be held at 10 a.m. Thursdays, and preschool storytime at 10 a.m. Fridays. Teen Time and After School Book Club are scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays respectively. The Multi Age Play Group and Homeschool sessions will also continue once a month.

Three programs for adults round out the month. The Evening book group will discuss “Lost & Found: A Memoir” by Kathryn Schulz at 6 p.m. March 16. The morning group will talk about “The Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain at 10 a.m. March 28. The memoir writing group will meet 6 p.m. March 14 to complete an in-class writing exercise using a personal photo from the past. All of these groups can be attended in person or via Zoom.

For questions about any of these March events, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.