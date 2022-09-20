REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Fall session of youth programming begins at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library’s fall programming session runs through Nov. 18, with a full slate of fun-filled youth events for toddlers to teens. The younger set will want to look for a stuffed animal “Froggy” from the Froggy character books by Jonathan London, hiding in the Children’s Area. Those who find him will be rewarded a hand stamp. Froggy will switch hiding places each Friday through the fall session. All youth programs will be held in the Community Room and there is no registration required.

The eight week session of Teen Time is 4 p.m. Tuesdays, but participants in 5th-12th grades may arrive earlier. Each week will feature activities and games specifically for teens (and by teens), including art, science videogames and more. The first activity will be guided drawing, and of course snacks.

Family Fun Night is now once a month, at 6 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month, offering a variety of activities for families with children of all ages. Family nights includes Legos, a Costume Storytime, a Craft Night and a Stuffed Animal Storytime.

Wednesdays are Babygarten day. The first of the eight week sessions will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 28. Babygarten brings caregivers and babies together for 45 minutes of rhymes, songs, books and free play. The primary focus is healthy development of infants ages 0-24 months, emphasizing language enrichment and pre-literacy skills. Siblings are welcome to come along.

This fall’s Storytime season begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 29, it’s geared towards 2- to 5-year-old children and their grown up(s). Hear stories, learn rhymes, enjoy music and do a craft or activity during this 45 minute program. Siblings are welcome. The program is repeated at 10 a.m. Fridays for those who can’t make it on Thursdays.

After School Book Club also kicks off at 4 p.m. Sept. 29, but students may arrive earlier. The program, for those in 4k through fourth grade, meets for an hour on Thursdays. Each week will feature reading and related activities such as games, music/movement, crafts and/or other activities as time permits. A snack will be provided.

Online reading and other challenges continue on the Beanstack platform. Register your baby, toddler or preschooler for “Babies Bloom'' and/or “1000 Books Before Kindergarten.” Babies Bloom is designed for babies up to 1-year-old, while 1000 Books before kindergarten is available for participants from day one to the first day of kindergarten. The Fit Families Walking Challenge is also available through Oct. 1. Consult Beanstack at reedsburglibrary.org for details.

For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.