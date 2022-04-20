REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Family Night at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library

As spring approaches, and everyone wants to get out of the house, why not take the family to Reedsburg Public Library’s Family Night? Family Night, held at 6 p.m. Tuesday evenings during the library’s school year programming, offers an opportunity for parents who work during the day to take their children to a library program with no worries about what to do with older siblings. Families of all ages are welcome. At each session a variety of activities are offered, from crafts to Legos, or many other activities that everyone can enjoy.

According to Youth Service librarian Jess McCarlson, “what I love about Family Night is that it allows families to spend time interacting with other families, while also experiencing a library program.” Many families may also enjoy making the night a “library night” where they plan to pick out library materials to enjoy at home during the coming week.

The next Family Night will be held on April 26, with McCarlson presenting a Family P.J. Storytime. Participants, including mom and dad, are welcome to wear jammies while enjoying stories and music followed by a related craft that’s fun for all. On May 3, Family Night is Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Night where families can experiment with marble runs, magna tiles, a robot factory, remote control machines, snap circuits and more. At this meeting, the library’s new 3D printer will be demonstrated. On May 10, Family Bingo night returns with prizes for the winners.

In the summer, Family Night goes to a once a month schedule. June 14 is Lawn Golf Night with a putt-putt course set up on the library’s south lawn. On July 12, join in for a Dance Party in the library’s Community Room, where you can use accompanying scarves, shakers and more to enhance your dance performance. On Aug. 19, the library will host its famous annual Worm Races with worms and race courses provided.

Plans are underway for the 2022 Summer Library Program. This year’s theme is “An Ocean of Possibilities.” In May, McCarlson hopes to visit area schools and distribute a pamphlet outlining all summer literacy challenges, programs and guest performers. June 1 is the earliest date to register for the summer Beanstack reading challenges. Programming begins on the week of June 12. A preview of the summer library program is available in the city of Reedsburg’s Summer Park and Rec handbook.

For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

