REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: February is Library Lover’s Month

Reedsburg Public Library

During the month of February, Reedsburg Public Library will celebrate National Library Lover’s Month, with library activities, and promotions for all. Library enthusiasts of all ages may fill out an “I Love My Library Because …” postcard to enter their name in a grand prize drawing at the end of the month. Prizes will include a Reedsburg Chamber Bucks gift certificate, along with other cool library swag. Simultaneously, youth services librarians will host a Library Lover’s Scavenger Hunt, through the month, with age appropriate rewards for successful finishers.

Library Lover’s Month in 2023, also comes during the library’s milestone celebration of 25 years in the “new” library, and a total of 124 years of a public library presence in Reedsburg, in various locations, including 345 Vine St., where the Carnegie Library still stands as part of the City Hall Complex. From 1899 to 2023, the library has seen significant changes, in its collections, its use of space and the advancement of technology, but remains a center of education, recreation and meeting for all.

We, the staff of the Reedsburg Public Library, can name plenty of reasons that you may love your library. These reasons may include an extensive collection of fiction and nonfiction books as well as media items and audiovisual equipment to check out. Perhaps you appreciate Wi-Fi access, remote printing, Sunday hours, and after hours locker pickup? Programming for yourself and your children may be among top reasons to love your library. However, this February we’d like to hear from you. What do you love about your library?

The completed postcards, minus names, will become part of a Valentine’s Day display, in the front entry of the library. The answers to the question “I Love My Library Because …” are important and appreciated for library staff and administrators as they continue to plan for purchases and programming possibilities. It’s also important to periodically communicate to city, county and state funding managers the value of public libraries in the lives of their constituents. Your postcard information will be forwarded on to these entities, and will hopefully serve as a reminder of the valuable services public libraries provide for their communities.

And, did we mention that candy is involved? Return your “I Love My Library Because …” postcard during the month of February and receive a Valentine’s treat as well as a chance to win other prizes.

For more information, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.