REEDSBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY: Find community at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library

No matter whether you are old or young, male or female, new to Reedsburg or a long-time resident, there are always opportunities to make friends, meet neighbors, and help your community at Reedsburg Public Library.

In fact, Reedsburg Public Library’s Friends group may be perfect for becoming a friend in every sense of the word. Many friendships have been forged while working on fundraising projects to benefit the library.

The Friends meet as a large group three times a year. A number of volunteers are needed for the June 2-4 book sale, setting up and staffing the sale. Newcomers will experience a convivial environment as well as a sense of accomplishment in raising funds for special library projects. In the past, proceeds from the sale have been used for a new projection system in the Community Room, as well as to fund performers for the library’s summer program.

In addition to the book sale, the Friends group has spearheaded other worthy projects in the past, such as the construction of the Wisconsin Writers Quilt and the assembling of “Memory Kits” for the use of individuals and local nursing homes. Whatever your level of involvement, the library benefits from your membership. An individual membership to the Friends group is $5 per year and allows you to shop for books on the “Friends Preview” night, before the sale officially begins.

The Friends group is but one avenue for socialization at the library. Reedsburg Public Library’s three monthly book discussion groups and memoir writing group offer further opportunities for adults to connect in person or via Zoom. The morning book discussion is held in person at 10 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the library’s Community Room. The full schedule of programs is available on the library’s calendar at reedsburglibrary.org.

For young families, youth services programs are great for meeting new people. The youth services spring schedule has ended, but the summer schedule will begin on June 13. Babygarten, preschool storytime and Junior Lunch Bunch offer socialization for the youngest of library customers, and give parents a chance to connect as well. Programs such as Discovery Days and Teen Time allow older kids to make friends beyond school boundaries.

Find your community at the library. For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

